Suhas takes a wrong path for Gorre Puranam

Young actor Suhas is busy with back-to-back films. He completed the shoot of Gorre Puranam, an interesting attempt and the film is due for release. The actor plays the lead role in the film but he is staying away from promoting the film. Despite the makers urging him, Suhas did not attend the trailer launch of Gorre Puranam. The team also canceled the promotional plans as Suhas decided to stay away from the film. Apart from this, Suhas has been forcing the team of Gorre Puranam to postpone the film’s release to November as his upcoming film Janaka Aithe Ganaka is releasing in October.

Leave about the result of Gorre Puranam, Suhas should have supported this small budget film and promoted the film so that it gets decent openings. The trailer hints that Gorre Puranam has a different concept and narration. With no options left, the makers of Gorre Puranam are releasing the film without any promotions. This will be a damage for Suhas for sure on his professional front. Gorre Puranam is slated for September 21st release. Bobby is the director and Focal Ventures