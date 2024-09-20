Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Prabhavathi 2.0 Task Intensifies

The Prabhavathi 2.0 task in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 has reached new levels of intensity. Following Soniya’s initiation of the egg-stealing game, Yashmi escalated the competition, leading to heightened tensions between the clans. As the challenge progressed, housemates’ aggression rose, resulting in genuine conflicts within the Bigg Boss house. Notably, Abhay and Adithya Om maintained a calmer demeanor, possibly due to their maturity.

A pinball game moderated by Prithvi saw Abhay’s team emerge victorious, earning 90 eggs as a reward. Bigg Boss then introduced new kitchen rules, limiting cooking to three members per clan. This change added another layer of strategy to the contestants’ daily lives.

The relationship between Soniya and Nikhil became a point of contention, causing friction among housemates. Prerana’s competitive nature came to the forefront as she refrained from sharing food, showcasing the growing intensity of the game. A turning point occurred when Nikhil discovered a red egg, benefiting the Shakthi team. Meanwhile, Prithvi’s aggressive gameplay drew criticism from opponents, who struggled to counter his strategies.

As the competition intensified, the physical toll on contestants became evident. Prerana suffered bruises, highlighting the challenge’s demanding nature. By the task’s conclusion, the Shakthi team had secured an impressive 263 eggs, while the Kantara team managed only 25.

In a surprising twist, Bigg Boss instructed the Shakthi team to eliminate one member from the opposing clan. They chose to remove Prerana from the game, further shaking up the house dynamics. Prabhavati 2.0 to be continued on Friday as well.

-Sanyogita