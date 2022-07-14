Pawan Kalyan launches digital campaign on AP roads

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan had launched an innovative campaign on the present situation of roads in Andhra Pradesh. The Jana Sena would now take the photographs and video graphs of the existing roads in the state and post them in the social media.

The Jana Sena would also post these photos and videos with #GoodMorningCMSir. Pawan Kalyan had asked the rank and file of the party to take photographs and video graphs of the roads in their area. He wanted every worker of the party to go on to the roads in their area and collect data on the present situation.

Pawan Kalyan said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had failed to lay even a single road in the state. As the roads were not laid in the last three years, people were suffering all over the state. The movement of vehicles had become difficult on these roads, the Jana Sena chief said.

Interestingly, Pawan Kalyan had launched a programme on the AP roads a few months ago. He filled some potholes first in his Rajamahendravaram tour. Later, his party leaders too repeated the programme for a month or so.

Now, after several months, the Jana Sena has relaunched the programme and is campaigning in the digital platform.

Meanwhile, the TDP too had decided to take up a similar campaign in the state. The party had directed its social media activists to take the photographs of the damaged roads in the state and post them in the social media by tagging the chief minister.

The campaign is likely to get support from the people as they have been suffering as the roads are not repaired or relayed by the present government in the last three years.