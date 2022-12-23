Pawan Kalyan Meets Balakrishna

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s latest flick Veera Simha Reddy is in the last leg of shooting, while post-production works are happening simultaneously to meet the release date deadline of Sankranthi. The team is canning the last song on Balakrishna and Shruti Haasan in a specially erected set in Annapurna Studios.

In the same Studio, Power Star Pawan Kalyan is shooting for his historical film Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The actor paid a visit on the set of Veera Simha Reddy and accompanied alongside him was Krish, AM Ratnam. Mythri Movie Makers Ravi Shankar and choreographer Prem Rakshit are also seen in the picture.

Mythri Movie Makers call it a frame for ages and fans of both the actors to feel the same.