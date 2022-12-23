Jagan to lay foundation stone for Kadapa Steel Plant in January

Taking a dig at the TDP and Centre for ignoring the bifurcation promise for a steel plant at Kadapa, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that he would lay the foundation stone for the steel plant in the last week of January.

Addressing a public gathering on Friday after laying stone for various development projects worth Rs 905 crore in Kamalapuram Constituency, he said that JSW Steel Limited will invest Rs 8,800 crore in two phases for setting up the steel plant in Sunnapurallapalle village in Kadapa district.

Pointing out the debt growth in the state is low now when compared to the previous regime, why TDP failed to implement welfare schemes for the public unlike the YSRCP, he asked.

Listing out the welfare to be taken in the district he said that the government was committed to provide employment to youth. In this regard, steps are being taken to establish Kopparthi industrial development park in 6,914 acres.

Once it is completed, an electronic manufacturing cluster will be established in 500 acres that will generate one lakh jobs, while Jagananna Mega Industrial hub to be developed in 3,155 acres generating another one lakh jobs after its completion, he said.

The Chief Minister further said that works are progressing at a brisk pace and companies like Dixon and others have commenced their unit works at the Kopparthi Industrial Development Park. To improve it further, stone was laid for its development at a cost of Rs 270 crore.

A 33.4 km pipeline project worth Rs 150 crore was inaugurated to draw water to the Kopparthi Industrial Development Park from Brahma Sagaram Project and a summer storage tank at a cost of Rs 38 crore.

The other projects include a multi model logistic park at a cost of Rs 54 crore, stone laid for a cargo terminal and development of a new railway line from Krishnapatnam Port at a cost of Rs 68 crore and an executive centre will be established in Kopparthi at a cost of Rs 34.50 crore. All these projects will come as a boon for the future generations and provide employment for them, he said.

Apart from that stone was also laid for development of various roads at a cost of Rs 268 crore, Road Over Bridge (RoB) in Kamalapuram with Rs 39 crore, upgradation of Kamalapuram as a Nagar Panchayat.

Administrative sanctions were also given for a bypass road in Kamalapuram at a cost of Rs 88 crore. Of the total, Rs 16 crore alone was spent for land acquisition, he informed.