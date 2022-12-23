Botsa wants Visakha to be made executive capital

Senior YSR Congress leader and Minister for Education, Botsa Satyanarayana, wants the state government to declare Visakhapatnam as the executive capital of the state. He also wanted chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to shift the executive to this port city.

The Minister addressed a meeting of the party leaders from Parvatipuram Manyam district on Friday, Botsa wanted the chief minister to make an announcement on Visakhapatnam as the executive capital. He also said that those who oppose Visakhapatnam as executive capital have no right to visit the north Andhra region.

The Minister also took strong exception to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu touring the Vizianagaram district. He said that Chandrababu Naidu who was the chief minister for over 14 years had never done anything for the Uttarandhra region.

Bosta Satyanarayana said that the YSR Congress activists were visiting every house and meeting people. The people were giving a positive response to the government as no family was left out of any benefit in the last three-and-a-half years.

Botsa Satyanarayana thanked the chief minister for selecting Visakhapatnam as the executive capital and claimed that the people of the region were strongly supporting it. He criticised the TDP and the others for opposing Visakha as the capital only to promote the big real estate project in Amaravati.