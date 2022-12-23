Veera Simha Reddy 3rd Single Promo: Rocking Item

Advertisement

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s next release Veera Simha Reddy is making a huge buzz and the songs also played a crucial role in garnering all the attention. The film’s third single Maa Bava Manobhavalu will be released tomorrow (3:19 PM) at Sandhya 35MM. Meanwhile, the promo of the song is out now.

Maa Bava is a rocking item number where Chandrika Ravi will be seen dancing alongside Balakrishna. Thaman rendered a foot-tapping number with energetic beats and Balakrishna, Chandrika Ravi’s dances are crazy in it.

The film directed by Gopichand Malineni features Shruti Haasan as the female lead, while Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Duniya Vijay will be seen in important roles. The movie being made lavishly under Mythri Movie Makers will release for Sankranthi on January 12th.