A disastrous 2022 for Pooja Hegde

Dusky girl Pooja Hegde is one of the highest-paid Tollywood beauties and she is also focused on films in Hindi and Tamil languages. The actress had four releases this year and all the four films ended up as massive disasters. All these films are big-budget attempts and they carried huge expectations before release. Pooja Hegde romanced Prabhas in a romantic saga Radhe Shyam and the film ended up as an embarrassment for Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. The makers lost big money. She was paired up beside Ram Charan in Acharya which had Chiranjeevi and Charan in the lead roles.

Acharya is named as one of the biggest flops of Telugu cinema. Then came Vijay’s Beast and this turned out to be a speed breaker for the success streak of Vijay. Beast too ended up as a massive flop at the Tamil box-office. Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus released yesterday and the film is heading towards one more disaster. Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde played the lead roles in this film. Cirkus also failed to report decent openings across the country. 2022 is a disastrous year for Pooja Hegde. The actress is looking forward to join the sets of Mahesh Babu’s film that will be directed by Trivikram. The actress allocated bulk dates for the film and she has high hopes on this project.