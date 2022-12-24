Sukumar and Vijay Deverakonda film Shelved?

Top director Sukumar and Tollywood sensation Vijay Deverakonda have announced about collaborating for a film long ago. Falcon Creations are on board to produce this prestigious film. But going with the current happenings, the project is shelved completely. Sukumar is completely focused on Pushpa: The Rule and the Allu Arjun starrer is expected to hit the screens in December 2023. Sukumar has been approached by a couple of top stars and the top director is keen to work with them. The discussions about the script are currently going and a big announcement is expected early next year.

If this turns true, Sukumar will be occupied for the entire 2024 and there would be no chance for the audience to witness the collaboration of Sukumar and Vijay Deverakonda. Sukumar is tightlipped about Vijay Deverakonda’s film. Vijay too is keen to bounce back after delivering a dud like Liger. He is working for Shiva Nirvana’s Kushi and he is holding talks with Gowtam Tinnanuri for an interesting project. Vijay Deverakonda is also lining up two more films that will be announced next year.