Buzz: Prabhas leaves Prashanth Neel in Confusion

Prabhas is working with KGF sensation Prashanth Neel and the film titled Salaar is in shooting mode. There are speculations that this high-voltage action entertainer will have its release in two parts. The makers are yet to make an official announcement and Prashanth Neel is busy completing the shoot of both the installments at the same time. Prashanth Neel announced that the film will release in September 2023. If the film has two installments, there is a lot of confusion about the release date of the second installment.

Prabhas is done with the shoot of Adipurush and the final release date is yet to be locked. Though the makers say that the film releases in June, there are reports that Adipurush may release in 2024. He will also complete the shoot of Project K and the makers are keen to lock Sankranthi or summer 2024 release for Project. Prabhas will also complete the shoot of Maruthi’s film and the shoot too completes next year. With lot of films gearing up for release, Prabhas is yet to clear about the release of the sequel of Salaar. The final call on the release date of Salaar 2 is expected once the dates of Prabhas’ films. Prashanth Neel is left confused for now. A better clarity is expected next year.