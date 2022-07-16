Pawan Kalyan meets tenant farmer’s family in EG district

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan met the bereaved family members of a tenant farmer in East Godavari district on Saturday. The Jana Sena chief reached Rajamahendravaram airport and started his tour, which was organised as part of the party’s Tenant Farmers Bharosa Yatra.

Backed by hundreds of the party activists, Pawan Kalyan went to Mandapeta, where he addressed a public meeting. He visited the family of tenant farmer, Pachimalla Shankaram who committed suicide recently. He also gave a Rs 1 lakh cheque to the bereaved family and promised to stand by them.

Speaking at the public meeting in Mandapeta, Pawan Kalyan asked the people to vote for him and his party to form the next government. He said he doesn’t know how to ask anything from the people. But wanted them to vote for him if they are convinced of his commitment to the people, to the state and to the society.

He said he had a vision for the people and the state and would certainly work hard for the development of the state and welfare of the people. He said he had been watching the people, political parties and governments ever since he started Jana Sena Party.

He said he knew about the state and the people better than anyone in today’s politics. He also said he had better commitment to the people and society than the people in power now.

“Don’t believe me blindly. Keep talking about me. Discuss about what I have been doing and telling for all these years. Vote for me and my party only if you are convinced of my worth,” Pawan Kalyan told the gathering.

“Go home safe. Think deeply and seriously about me and my party. Then make a decision. Vote for me,” Pawan Kalyan said.

He claimed that he is the only leader and Jana Sena is the only party which has commitment to the people and the state. He claimed that he had no other interests and is not corrupt till date. “I will devote all my time and energy to serve the people and develop the state,” Pawan Kalyan asserted.