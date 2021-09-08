Pawan Kalyan says no to Powerstar tag

Pawan Kalyan enjoys a stupendous craze across the Telugu circles and he is one of the highest-paid actors of Tollywood. His fans fondly call him Powerstar and the tag is used for the past two decades. All his films start with the Powerstar tag that is used in a powerful manner by his directors which offers a treat for his fans. In a shocking move, Pawan asked the filmmakers of all his upcoming projects to avoid the tag of Powerstar in all his future projects. The real reason for this is unknown.

All his upcoming movies will come without any tags and simply Pawan Kalyan. The recent teaser of Bheemla Nayak and the first single too missed Powerstar tag. Bheemla Nayak single came with a tag of ‘God of Masses’ and Pawan is unhappy with the move. His fans are left in shock with the surprise move from Pawan Kalyan but it is indeed a good move. The actor is shooting for Bheemla Nayak and he will resume the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu from next month.