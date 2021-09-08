Pic Talk: Kiara Advani poses with Ram Charan and Ranveer Singh

The grand launch of Ram Charan’s 15th film took place this morning in a grand manner in Hyderabad’s Annapurna Studios. Bollywood young Superstar Ranveer Singh graced the event as a special guest for the launch. Shankar is the director and Kiara Advani is the leading lady. The top actress is all delighted about her first-ever pan-Indian film. She posed along with Ram Charan and Ranveer Singh for a click and the trio are dressed in suits.

Ranveer, Charan and Kiara are spotted smiling in the click. The shoot of the film commences with a song on Charan and Kiara Advani. Ranveer Singh surprised everyone with a double ponytail look and his picture with Rajamouli and Ram Charan from the event is going viral. RC15 happens to be the 50th film for Dil Raju as a producer and this pan-Indian film is aimed for January 2023 release.