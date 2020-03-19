Pawan Kalyan strict on Vakeel Saab

The coronavirus had a bad hit on the film shoots. All the shoots are currently kept on hold. Pawan Kalyan’s comeback film Vakeel Saab is badly hit. A major schedule is currently under process and Pawan Kalyan was in plans to complete shooting for his portions by the mid of April. Now with the shoots stalled, the film may not hit the screens as per the plan in May. The film’s producer Dil Raju and Pawan Kalyan recently discussed about the happenings.

Pawan Kalyan is strict on his stand and will complete shooting for Vakeel Saab in a single schedule once the shoot starts. He promised to allocate the dates to Vakeel Saab after which he will join Krish’s film. A clarity on the release date will come once the shoot of the film starts. Sriram Venu is the director of Vakeel Saab. Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor are jointly producing this film. Pawan Kalyan is reportedly paid a whopping remuneration for the film.