Jagan shifting Secretariat despite election uncertainties?

AP Secretariat Employees Association President Venkatarami Reddy has told the employees to get ready to shift Secretariat offices to Vizag by the end of May. This has taken the employees and officers by surprise. The sudden statement of Reddy came at a time when Supreme Court upheld postponement of elections. Actually, Jagan Circar planned to shift Capital wholesale after crushing opposition parties by winning 90 per cent of local bodies. But the scene has reversed now.

It is not known when the local body elections will be re-started. That will mostly depend on the control of corona virus outbreak in the country and in the state. As of now, elections cannot be held till March 31 considering restrictions on social gatherings imposed by Centre.

Moreover, Supreme Court asked SEC to implement code for four weeks before polling day. It means the completion of local polls in AP will not be possible till after May. Regardless of these uncertainties, Jagan has decided to shift Secretariat by May end. For him, time is running out considering spate of court cases filed by Amaravati farmers and opposition parties. Now in AP, it is all like walking in pathless forests.