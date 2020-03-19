Indian American techies struggle in ‘ghost town’ Seattle

Deserted roads, empty superstores and fear in the air — this is not a scene out of a zombie movie but the current scenario in the bustling US city of Seattle that has a robust Indian-American community — now confined in their homes and praying for the situation to improve.

Washington State is currently bearing the brunt of new coronavirus (COVID-19 disease) the most — 54 deaths and counting.

According to the US Census, Asian population is over 15 per cent in Seattle City and most of them are Indian Americans working in tech giants like Amazon. Seattle’Tacoma’Bellevue area is the heartthrob for techies that now wears a completely deserted look.

An Indian-American couple living in Edmonds, part of the Seattle metropolitan area and located 24 kms north of Seattle, have shut themselves inside the boundaries of their home.