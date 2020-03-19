Anushka chooses friendship with Prabhas over film acting

Anushka Shetty is busy promoting her next film Nishabdham which is aimed for summer release. The actress made her presence in a television show recently. Anushka was asked to choose one among acting in films or friendship with Prabhas. Without hesitation, Anushka said ‘I can’t leave friendship with Prabhas and would leave films if needed’.

There are strong speculations about the relationship between Prabhas and Anushka from the past few years.Their onscreen chemistry triggered speculations bigtime. The duo always clarified that they are just good friends. During a recent event, Anushka clarified that she is not in any relationship and she would make things official if she is getting married.