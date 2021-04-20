Pawan Kalyan tested negative for Coronavirus

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan got contracted with coronavirus and the top actor is being treated by a team of doctors in his farmhouse in the outskirts of Hyderabad. The actor recovered completely from coronavirus and he was tested negative for coronavirus today. Pawan took up the test for coronavirus yesterday and the result is out today. Pawan will continue to take rest considering the second wave of coronavirus. With all the film shoots stalled, Pawan Kalyan will return back to work once the situations turn normal.

Pawan Kalyan is shooting for Krish’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake currently. The remake film will head for a release this year and Hari Hara Veera Mallu will release for Sankranthi 2022. Pawan Kalyan has films lined up with Harish Shankar and Surendar Reddy that will roll soon.