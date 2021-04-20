Ravi Teja and Harish Shankar to team up for the third time?

Talented writer and director Harish Shankar made his debut with Ravi Teja’s Shock. The film ended up as a disappointment but their second combo Mirapakay ended up as a commercial hit. Harish Shankar went on to direct Pawan Kalyan’s Gabbar Singh and the film ended up as a super hit. Harish Shankar is all set to direct Pawan Kalyan for the second time and the mass entertainer will start rolling later this year. Mythri Movie Makers will produce this prestigious project and the film will head for a theatrical release next year.

Going with the news, Ravi Teja and Harish Shankar are all set to team up together for the third time. Harish Shankar met Ravi Teja recently and narrated the script. Ravi Teja was convinced and gave his nod for the film. The project is expected to roll next year and will release soon. The hattrick film of Ravi Teja and Harish Shankar will release at the end of 2022.