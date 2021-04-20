Ram Charan in a Dual Role?

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan announced that he would work with top director Shankar in his next and the film is a political drama. Soon after the official announcement, Lyca Productions approached the Madras High Court to stall the plans of Ram Charan’s film as Shankar needs to complete the pending work for Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2. Shankar’s explanation reached the court recently and he will complete the shoot of Indian 2 after the arrival of Kamal. As of now, Shankar is busy with the script of Ram Charan’s movie. The film’s producer Dil Raju announced that the film will start rolling from July this year.

As per the update we know, Ram Charan will be seen in a dual role in the film as a father and son. Shankar wanted a veteran actor for the father’s role but Charan is keen to essay the character along with the youngster’s role. A look test will be conducted soon and Charan, Shankar will finalize things after conducting the look test. If they are not convinced, a veteran Bollywood actor will be roped in for the role. A team is working on the final sketches currently. Shankar who is technically quite strong is keen to use his experience for the movie. Thaman is the music director and Rashmika Mandanna is in talks for the heroine’s role.