Pawan Kalyan to have five releases in 2 years

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan fans are the happiest these days after three back to back films are announced. The actor is juggling between films and politics currently. Telugu360 exclusively heard that the actor is not in a mood to slow down and is in plans to work without breaks for his next films. Strict schedules are planned and Pawan is keen on working on weekends too. He is in plans to shift his focus towards politics in case of an emergency.

After Pink remake, Krish’s film and Harish Shankar’s project, several other projects of Pawan are in pipeline. The actor also promised a film for Haarika and Hassine Creations, Ram Talluri’s SRT Entertainments. There are talks that several directors are busy penning suitable scripts considering Pawan in mind. Several other filmmakers are busy finding the right directors to lock a project with Pawan. The top actor already promised a film for Dolly who is working on a script.

There are speculations that Puri Jagannadh is penning a social drama for Pawan Kalyan. A bunch of projects are on and Pawan Kalyan is expected to have four to five releases by the end of 2021.