Will Ravi Teja slash down his Fee

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja who had a consistent career tasted massive debacles and his career is now at risk. With three disasters in a row and his recent film Disco Raja struggling to cross Rs 10 crore mark, several filmmakers are not much interested to work with the veteran actor. This is mainly because of his remuneration. The actor is not in a mood to cut down his remuneration despite of the poor show of his films. Two projects of Ravi Teja which are planned to roll next year are shelved.

The makers of both these projects without informing the actor took the call and informed their well-wishers after which the news is now all around Filmnagar circles. Ravi Teja is shooting for Krack and the film will struggle to get buyers for the quoted prices. The makers should take a risk before the release for sure. It’s high time for Ravi Teja to cut down his remuneration and sign meaningful films instead of picking boring commercial pot-boilers. Ravi Teja…you are not done with the crap yet.