Modi return gifts to Jagan: Central budget ignores AP

The Union Budget gave an empty hand to AP without any special allocations for Polavaram, 3 Capital Cities, etc. YCP MP Vijayasai Reddy demanded Rs 47,000 Cr for AP Capital but the Central Government didn’t make even a mention of this at all. The lifeline Polavaram irrigation project works are not restarted for over eight months. The Centre didn’t consider AP request for even reimbursing the funds already spent on Polavaram.

Political circles are speculating that PM Modi has apparently begun giving return gifts to AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy as a sweet revenge against the cancellation of PPAs. The YCP Government is repaying heavily now because of its total indifference to the policies of the BJP government at the Centre on solar energy promotion, foreign investments, etc.

TDP Former Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu blamed the childish, immature and arrogant attitude of Jagan Reddy for the present pitiable financial situation of Andhra Pradesh. The policies of cancellations and demolitions have made the Modi government to ignore AP needs completely. TDP says that Jagan Reddy has adamantly led the entire state economy into a deep, unmanageable crisis now with no help coming from banks, investors and even the Centre.