Sarileru Neekevvaru is a blockbuster in the Telugu States – Stands at All Time Top 4

By
Telugu360
-
0
Sarileru Neekevvaru Review
Sarileru Neekevvaru

Sarileru Neekevvaru is a blockbuster in the Telugu States as the film has collected a distributor share of more than 105 cr by the end of its third week. The film has now emerged as All-Time Top 4 earner in the Telugu States beating Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and it will settle here. The film is the much needed blockbuster for the Mahesh Babu since Srimanthudu as even his successful films like Bharat Ane Nenu & Maharshi have faced losses in some of the areas. It has even done excellent business in the Ceeded area which is generally the weakest performing territory for the hero

Top 5 Films in the Telugu States

Baahubali 2 : The Conclusion
Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo
Baahubali: The Beginning
Sarileru Neekevvaru
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR