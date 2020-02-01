Vijayasai lashes at Modi budget but Raju praises

Different YCP MPs reacted differently to the Union Budget. As expected, Vijayasai Reddy hit hard at the Centre for not giving the promised special status nor allocating required funds for AP projects. Whereas, self-styled YCP MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju heaped lots of praise on the Modi government for its meticulous plans to protect the Indian people. Raju wishes for the continuation of Modi leadership in the best interests of the country as a whole. Raju said maximum funds would be brought to AP from the Rs 3 lakh Cr allocated for agriculture, irrigation and allied sectors.

On the other hand, Vijayasai deplored that the Central Government was clearly showing an empty hand to the non-BJP ruled states especially Andhra Pradesh. That is not good for a vast country like India. For BJP-ruled Bangalore Capital, Rs 18,500 Cr metro suburban rail project is given. But not a single rupee is given for metro rail projects in Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad. Certainly, this budget gave a strong blow to both Telugu CMs, Jagan Reddy and KCR.

While AP people are shocked at Central indifference, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao clarified that BJP has already termed special status as a closed chapter. He hinted at Central help to Polavaram in future, asking AP people not to worry.