Pawan Kalyan – Krish film to be wrapped up in Record Time

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is returning back to films and he turned a signing spree. Three projects of him are finalized and are in various stages. The actor signed a periodic drama in the direction of Krish which is planned on a massive budget. The film’s regular shoot commences from February 4th and Pawan Kalyan is expected to join the sets from March. Pawan Kalyan is said to have allocated bulk dates for the project.

Krish surprised everyone with the quality of Balakrishna’s Gautamiputra Satakarni and the film was shot in record time. Krish is now in plans to repeat the same for Pawan Kalyan’s project. The entire film will be shot in less than four months. Pawan Kalyan will complete his part by the end of May and will move on to his next project. Krish is keen on releasing the film during the second half of this year. AM Rathnam is the producer of this big-budget project.