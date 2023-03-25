Pawan Kalyan to join Utsaad shoot

Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar collobarated for a film Bhagavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh. Later the film was shelved and ‘Utsaad Bhagat Singh’ was announced. The film was never on sets, even after the official pooja ceremony was held. One of the reasons is Pawan’s political commitments.

The wait for Harish Shankar has come to an end and Pawan Kalyan will be joining Utsaad shoot from April 5th in special sets erected at Aluminium Factory. Pooja Hegde is the lead actress and Pankaj Tripati will be the lead antagonist. Utsaad is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. On flipside Pawan Kalyan has completed his part of shooting for Vinodhaya Sitham remake.