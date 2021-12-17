Pawan Kalyan wraps up the shoot of Bheemla Nayak

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is completely focused on Bheemla Nayak, the remake of Malayalam blockbuster Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Saagar Chandra is the director and Rana Daggubati will be seen in the other lead role. Pawan Kalyan is done with the shoot of his part for the film by today evening. The pending portions of the shoot will be completed in a week. The makers announced that Bheemla Nayak will hit the screens on January 12th across the globe despite there being a lot of speculations about the postponement of the film.

Pawan Kalyan will fly to Russia next week to celebrate Christmas and spend time with his family members. Top director Trivikram penned the script and dialogues of Bheemla Nayak and Sithara Entertainments are the producers. Thaman’s blockbuster music album is already on the top of the music charts. Pawan plays a powerful cop in Bheemla Nayak and Nithya Menen is the leading lady. On his return, Pawan Kalyan will resume the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu directed by Krish. He also signed a film in the direction of Harish Shankar that will commence shooting next year.