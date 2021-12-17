Glimpse of KD from HIT 2: Adivi Sesh Shines

After HIT: The First Case ended up as a decent hit, the Second Case titled HIT 2 was announced. Adivi Sesh replaced Vishwak Sen in this crime thriller and the shooting portions of HIT 2 are wrapped up. Sailesh Kolanu directed this film and the makers released the Glimpse of HIT 2 marking the birthday of Adivi Sesh. The actor shines as a cop and he looks simple, stylish, dedicated and focused in the role of KD. Meenakshi Chaudhary, Rao Ramesh, Bhanu Chandar, Posani Krishna Murali, Thanikella Bharani will be seen in other important roles.

The visuals and the background score from the glimpse are good. A major portion of HIT 2 is shot in Vizag and Adivi Sesh completed the shoot in quick schedules. The film matches Adivi Sesh’s mood as an actor and he is an expert in doing such roles. HIT 2 will release next year. Nani along with Prashanti Tipirneni produced HIT 2 on Wall Poster Cinema banner. Apart from HIT 2, he has Major ready for release and it will be hitting the screens in February 2022. The release date of HIT 2 will be announced soon.