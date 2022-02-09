Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak back in the Race

The Andhra Pradesh government is expected to revise the ticket pricing GO and the new GO is expected to be out on February 15th. The night curfews and the 50 percent occupancy too will be lifted from the date. If things go as per the plan, Bheemla Nayak will hit the screens on February 25th release and the makers will announce the news very soon. The distributors are asked to block the theatres and the agreements are being done. Pawan Kalyan will have to shoot for the introduction song that will be completed next week.

The pending post-production works are happening at a fast pace. The promotional plans are chalked out for now. The makers are planning two big events in the coming days before the release. Bheemla Nayak is the remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum and is directed by Saagar Chandra. Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati played the lead roles. Sithara Entertainments are the producers and the music composed by Thaman is a smashing hit already.