Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu First Glimpse is Here

For the first time in his career, Powerstar Pawan Kalyan will be seen in a historic role in a periodic drama. Directed the Krish, the film is titled Hari Hara Veera Mallu and the makers released the first glimpse of the film. Shot in lavish sets, Pawan Kalyan is seen performing daredevil stunts in the glimpse. The visuals are good and MM Keeravani’s background score is outstanding. The shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu is on cards and the film will release for Sankranthi 2022.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is the first pan Indian film of Pawan Kalyan and it will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. Nidhhi Agerwal is the heroine and Mega Surya Productions produced Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The film is made on a huge budget. Sai Madhav Burra penned the dialogues and Krish is gearing up with one more periodic film after Kanche and Gautamiputra Satakarni.