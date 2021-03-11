Jagan offers ‘Siva Ratri’ puja at Gudiwada

The Siva Ratri utsavams are being held with great fervour all over Andhra Pradesh. Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy took part in the celebrations at the NTR stadium in Gudiwada. Minister Kodali Nani and other leaders participated.

The Chief Minister performed ‘abhishekam’ to Sivalinga on the occasion. Kodali appeared in his devotional attire. A large number of devotees of Siva attended and offered puja at the venue. The organisers held special prayers to mark the significance of the day.

The chant of Siva resounded in major shrines like Srisailam, Srikalahasti, Amaravati, Kotappakonda and other temples. The devotees arrived in large numbers to offer their special prayers. Temple fairs were held to mark the occasion.