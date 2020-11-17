Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena to contest GHMC polls alone?

The Jana Sena Party has announced its decision to contest the elections to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). But it has not clarified whether there will be an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party or not. Jana Sena Telangana incharge Vemuri Sankar Goud has announced that their party will contest in the GHMC elections. Jana Sena did not contest the Dubbaka election.

The sudden announcement came like a big surprise to the voters in the Telangana Capital and also to the political circles in the Telugu States. Actually, Pawan Kalyan has been praising the Prime Minister in a big way at every given opportunity. There were reports that the Jana Sena support has also made some impact in favour of the BJP sensational victory in Dubbaka.

Now, the reason for the last minute entry of the Jana Sena has become a mystery to one and all. The TDP is already in the fray and it is expecting support from the voters considering Chandrababu Naidu’s contribution to the city development. However, the main fight is expected to be between the TRS, the Congress and the BJP.

Analysts say that if the Jana Sena contests election alone, then the Andhra vote bank would be split mostly between the TDP and the Jana Sena. Thus, Pawan entry into the GHMC elections will again hurt the TDP rather than any other party there.