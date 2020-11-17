Pic Talk: Naga Shaurya’s fittest look loading

Youngster Naga Shaurya has an interesting line up of films. Along with romantic entertainers, the actor is exploring the mass genre. He will be seen playing an archer in his next film that is a sports drama. The actor beefed up for the role and gained a ripped look during the quarantine time. The pictures showcasing his abs went viral all over in the last few weeks. Naga Shaurya posted one more click from the archives and he looked super fit with a shaped body. This is undoubtedly the best look of Naga Shaurya till date. Shaurya will also be seen in a romantic drama titled Varudu Kavalenu that will release next year.

