Govt not ready, local polls impossible, says Sajjala

It has become a routine in Andhra Pradesh nowadays. State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar proposes one plan. The Jaganmohan Reddy Government says it will not be possible. Only in the morning, the SEC said that the local body elections may be held after January. By evening, the reply came from the YCP Government.

Chief Minister’s Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the Government was not ready for the local elections. When the Government is not ready, it would not be possible to hold the elections. There were many objections to the manner in which the SEC was functioning.

Sajjala said that the Government was not able to understand what parameters Nimmagadda was following to decide on holding the polls. The SEC postponed the polls when there were just one or two Coronavirus cases in the State. Now, infections were being reported in hundreds.

Sajjala cautioned that there was a possibility of a second wave of Coronavirus. Hence, the AP Government was not ready for the polls as of now.