Finally, Polavaram too running into legal deadend

Everyday, some decision or the other made by the YCP Government in Andhra Pradesh is getting stuck in legal complications. One section or other, either individual citizens or organizations, are approaching the courts and seeking cancellations of the government orders. Now, the same problem is threatening the future of the prestigious, lifeline Polavaram project. The Andhra Pradesh Farmers’ Federation has decided to approach the Supreme Court of India pleading against reduction in the dam height from 45.7 meters to 41.15 meters.

Irrigation experts’ warnings to AP are now coming true. They have already cautioned the Jagan regime against changing contractors and designs in the name of reverse tendering. But the Government went forward. In view of pressure from different sections for early completion of the project, the YCP Government has given indications for reducing dam height in order to decrease R&R compensation from Rs. 27,000 Cr to Rs. 3,500 Cr.

Farmers leaders are taking strong objection to this. They met at Bhimavaram in West Godavari and decided to start a legal battle against the AP Government if it tried to reduce Polavaram dam height.

Already, the Central Government was not releasing the required funds for the project ever since AP ignored its suggestions and went ahead with reverse tendering.