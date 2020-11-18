Venky and Rana’s web series on cards

Victory Venkatesh and his nephew Rana Daggubati have been in plans to work together and the hunt for the right script was on from the past few years. Suresh Babu took the responsibility but he rejected several scripts. Rana Daggubati who was working on a bunch of web series loved a script and forwarded it to Venky. The veteran actor too loved the script and gave his nod. Rana is keen to make the web series on international standards and plan a pan Indian release.

He is in talks with a Bollywood director to helm this interesting web series. Suresh Productions in association with a leading digital giant will produce this prestigious project. There are also speculations that Venky and Rana would team up for a feature film soon. More details about the duo teaming up together would be announced soon. Venky is busy with Naarappa and will join the sets of F3 from December. Rana Daggubati is completing the shoot of Viraata Parvam now.