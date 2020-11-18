Post RRR, NTR plans a safe game

After working for a Rajamouli’s film, most of the lead actors suffered setbacks with their next projects. NTR and Ram Charan are all set to make their pan Indian debut with RRR that is directed by Rajamouli. The film will sure maximize their image and their upcoming movies would have a wide reach. NTR locked Trivikram Srinivas for his next while Charan is in talks with a bunch of directors. NTR wanted to play a safe game and will work for a family entertainer that comes with Trivikram’s mark.

He is also holding talks with Koratala Siva for his next film once he is done with Trivikram’s project. When most of the Tollywood actors are keen to work for pan Indian films, Tarak has different plans. He is quite interested to work with some of the best Tollywood directors and impress the Tollywood audience instead of heading to work with Bollywood filmmakers. Trivikram is said to have penned an out and out family entertainer that has loads of entertainment and enough dose of action. Koratala Siva is all set with one more social drama for Tarak.

NTR is playing a safe game when Tollywood actors are dreaming big with pan Indian projects.