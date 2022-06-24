Pawan Kalyan’s Remake Launched

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is yet to complete the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu in the direction of Krish. His announced film Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh in the direction of Harish Shankar is yet to start rolling. But the actor’s next film has been launched in style. Pawan Kalyan signed one more remake and it will be directed by Samuthirakani. The film is the remake of Tamil film Vinodaya Sitham and it features Pawan Kalyan and Sai Tej in the lead roles.

The film’s official launch took place with a pooja ceremony in Hyderabad and the shoot commences from the mid of July. Sai Madhav Burra penned the dialogues and top director Trivikram supervised the script. Zee Studios, People Media Factory and Fortune Four Cinemas will jointly produce this untitled film. Pawan Kalyan will complete the shoot of his portions in two quick schedules in July and August. The film is aimed for release early next year.