Pawan Kalyan’s Super Hit Thammudu completes 21 years

Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s Thammudu which released on 15th July 1999 has completed 21 years by today. The film in its full run has managed to collect a distributor share of over 9cr and emerged as a Super Hit. It was the highest earner ever for the hero at that time beating his previous film Tholiprema. The film was a blockbuster in Nizam where it was a second-highest first-week earner with a share of 78 lakhs behind Choodalani Vundi. The film had the highest run of 175 days in Yuvraj Theatre Vijayawada.

For those of you, who just wanna get over to numbers, they are right below.

Nizam: ₹3.20 crore

Andhra Pradesh: ₹6.05 crore

AP/TS: ₹9.25 crore