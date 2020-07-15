Shakuntala Devi Trailer: An Epic journey of a Mathematician

The biopic of Shakuntala Devi, popularly known as human computer was on cards. She holds a place in The Guinness Book of World Records. Vidya Balan reprised her role in the biopic which is titled Shakuntala Devi. The film is hitting the digital space on July 31st and the makers unveiled the trailer of Shakuntala Devi. The trailer is filled with fun, entertainment, emotional stuff and a hard-hitting drama that narrates about the remarkable journey of the renowned mathematician. Anu Menon directed the movie and Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Vikram Malhotra bankrolled the movie.

Shakuntala Devi trailer is a perfect cut and it promises fun along with an emotional drama. Vidya Balan is a treat to watch and she looks energetic in the role of Shakuntala Devi. Jisshu Sengupta, Anit Sadh, Sanya Malhotra played other important roles. The production values have been top-notch. The trailer looks promising and do not miss this epic journey of Shakuntala Devi which is releasing on Amazon Prime on July 31st.