CM Jagan announces Rs 15 lakh for Ramky fire victim

AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has ordered the Visakhapatnam officials to provide the best facilities for the workers injured in Parawada Pharma City explosion. He has announced Rs. 15 lakh compensation from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the family of senior chemist Srinivasa Rao who died in the blast.

CM Jagan has also ordered the Visakha Pharma Company management to pay a compensation of Rs 35 lakh to the deceased family. the total ex gratia came to Rs. 50 lakh. But the Opposition leaders including former CM Chandrababu Naidu demanded Rs 1 cr ex gratia. This was the amount announced by Mr Jagan for the victims’ families of gas leak in LG Polymers factory.

The Chief Minister has also ordered the factory management to pay a compensation of Rs 20 lakh to all those who were injured in the fire mishap. The officials were instructed to give specialised care to Mallesh who was admitted to the hospital with critical injuries.

The rival parties are mounting pressure on the government to provide compensation to Ramky victims on a par with those of the LG Polymers tragedy. it may be recalled over 13 persons were dead in LG gas leak which triggered a big political storm in the state.