Pawan Kalyan’s title for Nithiin- Siriram Venu, launched today

Talented actor Nithiin is currently filming for writer Vakkantam Vamsi’s second directorial effort, the actor has his Bheeshma director Venky Kudumula waiting in the wings for him up next. Now, the actor has green-lit one more project. Director Sriram Venu of Vakeel Saab fame will be helming this project.

This exciting project will be bankrolled by Dilraju-Shirish under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner.

It would be Raju’s third association with Nithiin. After completing the intensive pre-production work, the film gets a grand launch today with formal pooja ceremony.

The regular shoot of this exciting project will begin from September 1st. Interestingly, Nithiin-Venu’s project titled Thammudu, which is the blockbuster hit in Pawan Kalyan’s career. Nithiin will be coming to entertain us with his favorite star title.

Reports suggest that Nithiin will be taking on a very distinctive and unique character in this upcoming film.

Talented DOP Sethu(Satyajit Pande) of Dangal fame will be cranking the camera for this film. More details about the project, including the technicians and additional cast, are anticipated to be unveiled in the near future.