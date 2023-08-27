Lokesh promises basic facilities in all rural areas in State

Promising that the coming TDP government will provide all basic facilities like roads, drinking water and other amenities in all the rural areas in the State, party general secretary and former minister, Nara Lokesh, on Sunday regretted that the situation is so worse now that the farmers had to purchase water for irrigation.

When the villagers of Valasapalli of Nuzvid Assembly segment in the combined Krishna district brought various local issues to his notice during his pada yatra, Lokesh said that once the TDP is into power again all the lift irrigation schemes and other projects will be completed to see to it that the common man will not face any kind of problems. Observing that Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has completely demoralised the panchayat system by diverting the funds meant for the development of the villages, Lokesh said that the coming TDP government will bring in a policy to ensure that sand is freely available for all.

Lokesh’s Yuva Galam pada yatra entered the West Godavari district at Dharmajigudem. The TDP leaders from Krishna district gave a farewell to their leader, TDP leaders and activists who reached Dharmajigudem in a large number of vehicles from various parts of West Godavari district gave a rousing welcome to Lokesh.

The president of the Eluru district unit of TDP, Ganni Veeranjaneyulu, the LA, Nimmala Rama Naidu, the former minister, Ms Peethala Sujatha, the former member of Parliament, Maganti Babu, and several other senior leaders gave a warm reception to Lokesh into West Godavari district.