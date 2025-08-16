Pawan Kalyan’s Tribute to Superstar Rajinikanth’s 50-Year Cinematic Journey

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has extended heartfelt wishes to Superstar Rajinikanth as he completes 50 years in cinema. Reflecting on Rajinikanth’s remarkable journey, Pawan Kalyan described him as an actor who has been a source of inspiration for generations.

He praised Rajinikanth for leaving a lasting impact on audiences, whether playing a hero or a villain, by bringing his unique style and charisma to every role. “Rajinikanth’s journey stands as a beacon of inspiration. Even when he portrayed negative roles, his presence carried a distinct charm, and as a hero, he captivated millions,” Pawan Kalyan said.

Recalling his personal experiences from Chennai, Pawan Kalyan mentioned the electrifying atmosphere in theatres whenever the words ‘Superstar Rajini’ appeared on the silver screen. “I have witnessed theatres erupt in joy the moment his title card appeared. That magic has never faded,” he added.

Pawan Kalyan emphasized that despite changing times and generations, Rajinikanth continues to enjoy the same admiration and enthusiasm from fans across the world. He hailed the Tamil icon as one of the greatest stars Indian cinema has ever seen, completing a glorious five-decade journey filled with inspiration, style, and unparalleled stardom.