Pawan losing one leader after other in his own constituency

Pawan Kalyan’s efforts to establish himself and his Jana Sena as a strong alteranative to YSRCP with the support of BJP in Andhra Pradesh seems to be facing resistance from his own partymen.

Pawan is losing important party leaders in his own constituency Gajuwaka one after the other.

On Wednesday, senior Jana Sena leader Karanam Kanaka Rao of quit the party and joined the YSRCP in the presence of MLA of Gajuwaka Tippala Nagireddy. The MLA presented the party shawl to Kanaka Rao and welcomed him and his followers.

Close on the heels of former JD of CBI Lakshminarayana quitting the Jana Sena, another senior leader in Gajuwaka deserted the party dealing a blow to the party leadership.

Desertion of a senior leader from Pawan Kalyan’s constituency of Gajuwaka on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam has shocked Jana Sena leaders and cadre.

About five months ago, a senior leader of the party and former MLA Chintalapudi Venkatramaiah quit the party. He sacrificed his Gajuwaka seat in 2019 elections for Pawan Kalyan. He contested from Pendurti and lost the election. He worked hard to strengthen the party in Gajuwaka. He played a crucial role in enrolling over one-lakh members in the party.