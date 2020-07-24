Pawan prediction: 3 Capitals will remain an unfulfilled dream

Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan has poured out his thoughts in his own inimitable style on the fate of 3 Capitals being pursued by CM Jaganmohan Reddy. He said that both Jagan Reddy’s trifurcation and Chandrababu Naidu’s Amaravati Global Capital City sounded like dreams. Everybody has seen how Amaravati concept has eventually fallen into an unpredictable crisis. The fate of Jagan Reddy’s multiple capitals would be no different. Senani has finally predicated that the 3 Capitals dream will not come true and it will do down in Andhra history as yet another unfulfilled dream.

As is well known, Power Star comes out with powerful thoughts on the burning issues. He was initially silent in the beginning of the current protests against the Capital bills. But now, he is making no secret of his disappointment and displeasure at Jagan Reddy’s policy. Senani was telling the CM that if he had this multiple Capitals proposal, he would have told the people at the time of elections. If Jagan Reddy did not want Amaravati, he should have made it known prior to the elections itself. It Jagan said this at that time, the farmers would not have risked their property and they would not have given their lands.

In the opinion of Pawan, it is too late for the YSRCP to venture into such an unimplementable task of shifting Capital. It is not correct to punish the innocent farmers who got caught in the crossfire between the YSRCP and the TDP. The farmers have sacrificed thousands of their ancestral lands. It involves thousands of stakeholders. The government cannot look at this like a trivial issue. The YSRCP is bound to face more and more problems if it is adamant in this respect.