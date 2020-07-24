Exclusive: RGV changes the climax of Powerstar

Ram Gopal Varma is making huge noise with Powerstar, a satirical take on Pawan Kalyan. RGV wanted the Mega family to take a dig but it did not happen. He received threats from a couple of young producers from Mega camp but he continued with the work. A series of incidents and announcement of films on Ram Gopal Varma left him irritated from the past three days. He is said to have changed the climax of Powerstar.

Telugu360 exclusively heard that the film would end up on a tragic note. Like RGV’s films, Powerstar did not have a proper climax and it was incomplete when the film was completed. RGV now changed the climax episodes and the lead character will end up in depression. The changes are already done and the final copy of Powerstar is ready. The film releases tomorrow at 11 AM on his digital platform RGV World. RGV says that the advances sales are satisfactory but Mega fans call it fake. The common audience are not much interested in this satirical drama.