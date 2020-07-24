Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Industry Hit Indra Completes 18 years

Today marks the 18 years of the release of Chiranjeevi’s Industry Hit Indra, which was the first film from the Telugu Film Industry to cross ₹25cr Share. Released in 2002, the film was the biggest Indian film of the year earning ₹28.20cr Share, ahead of Bollywood film Devdas which earned ₹26.20cr Share.

Following is the complete area wise breakdown of the film.

Nizam7.10 Cr
Ceeded6.50 Cr
UA2.60 Cr
Guntur2.40 Cr
East2.05 Cr
West1.90 Cr
Krishna2.10 Cr
Nellore1.30 Cr
AP/TS25.95 Cr
Rest2.90 Cr
Worldwide28.85 Cr

The film set the benchmark for industry Hit so high especially in ceded where it took 7 years to cross the film in Ceeded. The film was first to gross more than 1 cr in a single screen theater in three separate South Indian states (Andhra, Telangana & Karnataka). No other South Indian film till Baahubali 2 was able to replicate this feat including Magadheera and Baahubali 1.

