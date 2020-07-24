All eyes on Sushant Singh Rajput’ Dil Bechara

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara is all set for a digital release on Disney Plus Hotstar. The film is made available for free for everyone and it will be available from 7:30 PM. The trailer of Dil Bechara kept up good expectations on the film and the audience are eagerly waiting to watch the last film of Sushant Singh Rajput. The film is a romantic saga and the music album composed by AR Rahman is topping the music charts.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in June and the country is still unable to digest his demise. Some of his pictures, videos from the past are going viral all over. Several celebrities have been reminding about their association with the talented actor. Dil Bechara is directed by Mukesh Chhabra and Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi are the lead actors. The entire nation is waiting for the release of Dil Bechara and hope this film turns out to be a perfect tribute for Sushant Singh Rajput.